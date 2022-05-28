LPL Financial LLC Has $472.68 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,405,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Meta Platforms worth $472,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $195.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.31. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.00 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $528.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.24.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

