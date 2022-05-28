LPL Financial LLC Has $415.64 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.73% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $415,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 38,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 22,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $51.69 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.72 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05.

