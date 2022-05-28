LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,966,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $116,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $244,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after acquiring an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 46.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 601,136 shares of company stock worth $38,493,409 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO opened at $64.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

