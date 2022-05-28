LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,986 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,322,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after purchasing an additional 563,627 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 702.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,054.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after acquiring an additional 79,445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $124.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.55. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

