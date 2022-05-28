LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,503,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $513,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,713,000 after buying an additional 3,554,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,105,000 after buying an additional 2,339,781 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,628,000 after buying an additional 1,995,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,175,000 after buying an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $104.13 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $116.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.32.

