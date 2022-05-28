LPL Financial LLC Buys 837,374 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,095,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837,374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.65% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $113,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 183,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 84,552 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $23.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.