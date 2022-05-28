LPL Financial LLC Buys 837,374 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,095,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837,374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.65% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $113,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 136,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 183,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 84,552 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000.
Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $23.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.84.
