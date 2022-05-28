LPL Financial LLC Buys 62,433 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,202,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,433 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Raytheon Technologies worth $103,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,023,000 after acquiring an additional 301,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,677,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,633,000 after acquiring an additional 457,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after buying an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,999,000 after buying an additional 477,205 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $96.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.94. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.