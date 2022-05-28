LPL Financial LLC Buys 266,861 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,520,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,861 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.71% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $127,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 285,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 57,116 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,350,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $13.01 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.99 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

