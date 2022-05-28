LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,255 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $136,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,351,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,639 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,553,000 after acquiring an additional 100,751 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 137.5% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 171,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after acquiring an additional 99,339 shares during the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,125,000. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 393,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,499,000 after acquiring an additional 66,527 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $105.13 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $96.59 and a one year high of $114.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.26.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

