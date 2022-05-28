LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,233,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,374 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.40% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $108,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GCOR opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.55. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $50.99.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.