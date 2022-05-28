LPL Financial LLC Acquires 723,835 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723,835 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $626,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.15. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

