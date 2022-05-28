LPL Financial LLC Acquires 47,174 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 631,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,174 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Caterpillar worth $130,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $40,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,933 shares of company stock valued at $11,541,376 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.53.

Shares of CAT opened at $217.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.16 and a 200-day moving average of $209.44. The company has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

