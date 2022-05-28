LPL Financial LLC Acquires 46,124 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,209,712 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,124 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.11% of Starbucks worth $141,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 34,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 32.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 312.4% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $76.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.40.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

