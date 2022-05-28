Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 654,600 shares, a drop of 52.9% from the April 30th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:LTRY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. 148,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,083. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. Lottery.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lottery.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,730,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lottery.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lottery.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Lottery.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lottery.com by 549.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Lottery.com Inc, a technology company, operates B2C platform that enable players to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games in the United States and internationally. It offers domestic and international lottery products and services. The company also provides affiliate marketing services under the LotteryLink brand; and delivers lottery data, such as winning numbers and results to approximately 400 digital publishers and media organizations.

