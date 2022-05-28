LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Short Interest Update

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LNSPF remained flat at $$2.82 during trading hours on Friday. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53.

LNSPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 305 ($3.84) to GBX 320 ($4.03) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Liberum Capital upgraded LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LondonMetric Property from GBX 310 ($3.90) to GBX 320 ($4.03) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

