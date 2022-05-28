Loki (LOKI) Price Hits $0.56 on Exchanges

Loki (LOKI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Loki has traded flat against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,768.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.90 or 0.06068784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000287 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016974 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00217231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00613537 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.14 or 0.00636599 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00079493 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

