Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,172,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

NYSE:LMT traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $450.56. 1,265,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,113,374. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

