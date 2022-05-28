LMR Partners LLP Takes $6.60 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 76,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,599,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $66.76 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.75. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

