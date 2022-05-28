LMR Partners LLP Takes $3.55 Million Position in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTU)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,903,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,291,000.
PCCTU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $10.50.
