LMR Partners LLP Sells 83,959 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,959 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after purchasing an additional 452,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $89,764,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,116,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,737,000 after buying an additional 212,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after buying an additional 826,356 shares during the period.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $26,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.94 and a 1-year high of $76.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.13.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

