LMR Partners LLP Sells 608,584 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,584 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Mattel were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Mattel by 54.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Mattel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mattel by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 18.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

