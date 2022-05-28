LMR Partners LLP Sells 45,288 Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,288 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned 0.12% of Atotech worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATC. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Atotech during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atotech during the third quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atotech during the third quarter worth about $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.83.

Atotech stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.41. Atotech Limited has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Atotech had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Atotech’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, software, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

