LMR Partners LLP Sells 15,872 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,872 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW opened at $199.63 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.22 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.84.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

