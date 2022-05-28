LMR Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,763 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESMT opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $38.83.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $67.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.86 million. EngageSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESMT. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.05.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

