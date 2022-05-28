LMR Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)

LMR Partners LLP lessened its position in EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,763 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in EngageSmart were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of EngageSmart during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in EngageSmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in EngageSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of EngageSmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EngageSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ESMT opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. EngageSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $38.83.
In related news, insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $174,013.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ESMT. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of EngageSmart from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on EngageSmart from $28.00 to $30.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EngageSmart from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of EngageSmart from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.05.
EngageSmart Profile (Get Rating)
EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EngageSmart (ESMT)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for EngageSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EngageSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.