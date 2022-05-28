LMR Partners LLP Purchases 197,200 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

LMR Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) by 253.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,200 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.31% of Definitive Healthcare worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Shares of DH stock opened at $19.48 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth acquired 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Charles Haywood sold 18,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $283,149.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Definitive Healthcare (Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.