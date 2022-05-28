LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 2.50% of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $8,483,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,065,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $3,639,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Institutional investors own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MEOA opened at $10.05 on Friday. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

