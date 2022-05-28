LMR Partners LLP Increases Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

LMR Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,130,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,018 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Nomura were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,020,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,722 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomura by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomura alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on NMR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nomura in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Shares of NMR opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

Nomura Profile (Get Rating)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.