LMR Partners LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

LMR Partners LLP decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,917 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $322.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.87 and a 1 year high of $377.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.87.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

