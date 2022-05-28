Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM) Short Interest Update

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOKM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOKM. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Live Oak Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Mobility Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Mobility Acquisition alerts:

NYSE LOKM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 87,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,739. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. Live Oak Mobility Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.