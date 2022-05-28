Litecoin (LTC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.44 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.44 billion and approximately $532.56 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $63.13 or 0.00218818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,383,656 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini.

