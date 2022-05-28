Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liminal BioSciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel small molecule compounds for respiratory, liver and renal diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of PBI-4050, which are in clinical stage. Liminal BioSciences Inc., formerly known as Prometic Life Sciences Inc., is based in Laval, Canada. “

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ LMNL opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.95. Liminal BioSciences has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 million, a P/E ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Liminal BioSciences ( NASDAQ:LMNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Liminal BioSciences had a net margin of 3,107.45% and a negative return on equity of 246.63%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liminal BioSciences by 59.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel small molecule drug therapeutics for inflammatory, fibrotic, and metabolic diseases in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is fezagepras (PBI-4050), which has been completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary, liver, cardiac, or skin fibrosis with fezagepras or related derivatives and respiratory diseases.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.