Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $458.02 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will report $458.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $460.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $455.64 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Life Time Group.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.93 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LTH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LTH traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. 345,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. Life Time Group has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

