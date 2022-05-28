LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 798,000 shares, a decrease of 47.5% from the April 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17,909.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.37. The stock had a trading volume of 924,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,837. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $435.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.72.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 20.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

