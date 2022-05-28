Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $1.74 on Friday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $260.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,310.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.21%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 503.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 293,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 244,808 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

