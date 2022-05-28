Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the April 30th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.15. 32,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.98. Lenovo Group has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. The company had revenue of $20.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.74 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 44.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNVGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lenovo Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

