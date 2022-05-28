Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Lowered to $240.00 at Barclays

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Lennox International from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $279.10.

NYSE LII opened at $211.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.36. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $198.71 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $41,032.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,252.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 1,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $221,686.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at $523,266.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,546 shares of company stock worth $3,824,292. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 82.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

