Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BWG stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.97. 103,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,492. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

