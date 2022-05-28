LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Short Interest Up 143.1% in May

LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDHA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 68.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares in the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LDH Growth Corp I stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 49,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,647. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. LDH Growth Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

LDH Growth Corp I does not have any significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

