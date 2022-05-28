Lawrence J. Pope Sells 10,000 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,512.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Halliburton stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.29.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Halliburton from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,638 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

