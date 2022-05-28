Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,293,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 93,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,303,000 after acquiring an additional 27,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $669.45.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $531.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $493.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $578.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $442.53 and a 12 month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

