Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. Acquires 282 Shares

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.55 per share, with a total value of $20,459.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,753.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.69. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $85.71.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

