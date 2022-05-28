Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) vs. IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Head to Head Review

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for IonQ and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IonQ 0 1 0 0 2.00 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

IonQ presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 107.98%. Kyndryl has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 74.19%. Given IonQ’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe IonQ is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IonQ and Kyndryl’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IonQ $2.10 million 558.19 -$106.19 million N/A N/A Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.15 -$2.32 billion N/A N/A

IonQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of IonQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of IonQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IonQ and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IonQ N/A -10.75% -8.54% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

IonQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. IonQ, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in College Park, Maryland.

Kyndryl Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

