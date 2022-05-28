Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.38-$0.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion.

Shares of DNUT stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.82. 428,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.85. Krispy Kreme has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -99.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on DNUT shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Krispy Kreme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.57.

In other Krispy Kreme news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield purchased 9,500 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Krispy Kreme in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

