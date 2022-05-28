Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Down 50.4% in May

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 50.4% from the April 30th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 11.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after buying an additional 114,902 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 186.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 38.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after buying an additional 13,646 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Kornit Digital from $202.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.80.

NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.33. The company had a trading volume of 440,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,401. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $181.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 361.11 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.57.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

