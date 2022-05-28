Komodo (KMD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $540,947.00

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Komodo has a total market cap of $29.55 million and $540,947.00 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00303344 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00073317 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00066551 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 77.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000529 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 131,857,766 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

