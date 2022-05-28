Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 249.5% from the April 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

OTCMKTS KMTUY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. 55,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.21. Komatsu has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average of $24.06.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

