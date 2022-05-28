Klever (KLV) Price Reaches $0.0192 on Top Exchanges

Klever (KLV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. Klever has a market capitalization of $65.38 million and approximately $6.77 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Klever has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.75 or 0.05080635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00515427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00032443 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

