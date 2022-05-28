Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) shot up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.71 and last traded at $23.70. 740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 3,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLPEF. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Klépierre from €20.40 ($21.70) to €18.60 ($19.79) in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Klépierre from €31.00 ($32.98) to €32.00 ($34.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. HSBC raised shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.15) to €23.00 ($24.47) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.23.

Get Klépierre alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.