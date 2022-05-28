Klaytn Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 27th. Klaytn has a total market cap of $1.15 billion and $63.86 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001410 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Klaytn has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,124.07 or 0.03905681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.61 or 0.00512889 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00031916 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,841,628,697 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

