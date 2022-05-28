Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is a discovery and gene-editing company utilizing artificial intelligence and a proprietary neural network platform with a therapeutic focus on immuno-oncology. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is based in HOUSTON. “

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

NASDAQ:KRBP opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.20. Kiromic BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Kiromic BioPharma ( NASDAQ:KRBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kiromic BioPharma will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 218.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $158,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 21.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 434,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 76,402 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kiromic BioPharma in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kiromic BioPharma by 32.0% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiromic BioPharma (Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiromic BioPharma (KRBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.